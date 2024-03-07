In mid-February, a report surfaced claiming that Oppo would be exiting the foldable market due to a decline in its market share last year. However, Oppo quickly refuted this rumour. Despite this denial, a new report from a reputable source suggests that OPPO has cancelled the upcoming Find N5 Flip, the successor to last year’s Find N3 Flip. While the reason for this cancellation remains unspecified, it is likely that sales of Oppo’s previous foldable models did not meet expectations, leading to the discontinuation of the line. This decision may come as a surprise, considering the relatively young age of the foldable market.

OPPO has Reportedly Cancelled the Launch of Find N5 Flip, But Why?

On a more positive note, the Oppo Find N5 is reportedly still in development and will also launch globally. There are also indications that the device could be released under the OnePlus brand as the OnePlus Open 2, similar to the relationship between the Find N3 and the original Open.

In other news, Xiaomi is planning a global launch for its Mix Fold 4, marking the first Xiaomi foldable device to be available internationally. Meanwhile, the Mix Flip, Xiaomi’s first flip-style foldable, will launch this year but will be available in the Chinese market. Similarly, vivo’s X Fold3 will also go global, while the X Flip2 will remain exclusive to China. It appears that Samsung is currently dominating the international market for flip-style foldable, as Oppo, Xiaomi, and vivo seem content to focus on their domestic markets.

As with any rumour, it’s essential to take this information with a grain of salt. While the source may be reliable, plans can change rapidly in the tech industry.

