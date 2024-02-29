Oppo Reno 12 Pro Specs Leaked Ahead of Release

Recently, Oppo unveiled the Reno 11 series smartphone on a global scale. However, even before its release, rumors regarding the Reno 12 series have begun circulating online. Moreover, a well-known tipster, Digital Chat Station, has disclosed the specifications of a forthcoming smartphone, albeit without explicitly mentioning its name. This suggests that Oppo is already working on its next line of smartphones, fueling anticipation among tech enthusiasts. The specifications leaked align closely with earlier reports regarding the Oppo Reno 12 Pro, indicating a strong possibility that it could indeed be the same device.

Technical Leaked Specifications of Oppo Reno 12 Series

1: Display Tech

According to the tipster, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, maintaining the curved screen design seen in its predecessor, the Reno 11. Additionally, it will likely retain the impressive 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an immersive visual experience for users.

2: Chipset & Battery Specifications

Moreover, it’s anticipated that the device will be driven by the powerful Dimensity 9200 chipset, promising enhanced performance and efficiency. Accompanying this, the smartphone is rumored to house a sizable 5,000mAh battery, supporting rapid 80W charging capabilities for prolonged usage without frequent recharges.

3: Camera

In terms of photography, leaked information suggests an impressive camera setup. The device may feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for capturing high-resolution selfies and facilitating video calls. On the rear, a triple-camera system is expected to be present. The primary sensor is likely to be a 50-megapixel lens, supplemented by a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, which could offer up to 2x optical zoom for detailed long-distance shots.

4: Charging Tech

The leaked specifications largely match earlier information, but there are minor differences, particularly regarding the charging capabilities. Previous reports indicated a 67W charging capacity for the Reno 12 Pro, whereas this leak suggests an 80W charging capability. However, considering these are preliminary details about the device, it’s prudent to exercise caution and await official confirmation before concluding.

5: Memory Details

Furthermore, a previous leak indicates that the standard Oppo Reno 12 is poised to house a MediaTek MTK 24M processor. However, the specific nomenclature of the chipset remains undisclosed. It’s anticipated to come equipped with 12GB of RAM and storage variants extending up to 256 GB. The display specifications are expected to mirror those of the Reno 12 Pro.

6: Expected Launch of Oppo Reno 12 Series

As for the launch timeline, it’s speculated that the Reno 12 series smartphones will make their debut in June 2024. However, as with any speculative information, it’s essential to await official announcements from Oppo to confirm these details.

In conclusion, the anticipation surrounding Oppo’s next-generation Reno 12 series smartphones is palpable, with rumors and leaks hinting at impressive specifications and features. If the leaked information comes true, users can expect an enhanced visual experience, powerful performance driven by the Dimensity 9200 chipset, and advanced camera capabilities. As the tech community eagerly awaits further updates, the potential launch of the Reno 12 series in June 2024 promises to be an exciting development in the smartphone market.