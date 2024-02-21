Recent news indicates that some Chinese smartphone makers might pause the release of new foldable phones this year. Rumors pointed to Oppo as one of these brands, not because of low sales but due to the expensive repair costs for these devices. Nonetheless, Oppo has officially announced to GSMArena that it will keep introducing foldable phones to the market.

The spokesperson for Oppo stated, “Oppo remains committed to advancing foldable smartphone technology. We encourage you to look out for our official news and updates.”

In the previous year, OnePlus introduced its inaugural foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, to several regions, including the US, Europe, and India. For the Chinese market, this device was marketed under a different name, the Oppo Find N3. Following this, in 2023, Oppo expanded its foldable lineup with the launch of the Find N3 Flip, a phone that folds vertically. Given the brand’s assurance of maintaining its regular foldable phone launches, enthusiasts can anticipate the arrival of devices like the Oppo Find N4, N4 Flip, and the OnePlus Open 2.

At the start of this year, Oppo introduced the Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra models in China. Rumors suggest that the brand might unveil a version of the X7 Ultra with two-way satellite connectivity in March in China. Additionally, Oppo is reportedly preparing to launch the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3-powered Oppo K12 and the Reno 12 series for the Chinese market. In India, Oppo has confirmed the launch of the Oppo F25 Pro 5G on Feb. 29, marking its second phone release of the year following the Reno 11 series debut in January.