OPPO to launch its foldable phone soon with bigger battery

The first foldable flip phone from Oppo has been given specifications, making it a legitimate rival to the efforts of Huawei, Motorola, and Samsung. The Oppo Find Flip reportedly boasts a bigger cover display, battery, and cover screen than the Galaxy Z Flip4, Moto Razr 2022, and P50 Pocket.

In order to compete with the Galaxy Fold and Combine Fold, Oppo released the Find N foldable phone last year. The company is presently working on a unique foldable with a clamshell design. According to Digital Chat Station, the device may have a 3.26′′ external panel and a 6.8′′ internal display.

The rumour claims that OLED panels will be used for both the main foldable screen and the cover screen. Due to larger diagonals, a 4,300 mAh battery may have a larger total footprint than stated.

Other anticipated features include a 32 MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor, a 50 MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor. Numerous Oppo smartphones already have all of these sensors, including the flagship Discover X and the midrange Reno.

The 3.26-inch cover display, which is 20% bigger than the 2.7-inch one in the Moto Razr 2022, is another expectation from Digital Chat Station for Oppo. A 3.26-inch cover display would also be 72% and nearly 200% bigger than those of the Galaxy Z Flip4 and P50 Pocket, respectively. Unsurprisingly, it is assumed that Oppo’s foldable’s two displays are OLED panels.