OPPO unveils its A55s 5G version

Oppo has now announced a fourth phone with the “A55” model design – specifically, an Oppo A55s 5G. Because the phone is nearly identical to the Oppo A55 5G, it’s unclear what the “s” stands for. It’s worth noting that this is not the same as the Oppo A55s 5G that was released in some parts of Asia. Oppo A55, a 4G variant, is also available.

The OPPO A55s 5G features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The smartphone’s bezel-less waterdrop notch screen has a pixel density of 270ppi and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device’s triple-camera setups include a 13MP f/2.2 primary camera, a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera on the rear face. LED Flash, Autofocus, Auto Flash, exposure compensation, Digital Zoom, Touch to focus, Face Detection, HDR mode, ISO adjustment, Continuous shooting, and more are all included in the back camera. In addition, there is a single 8MP f/2.0 Primary Camera on the device’s front side, which can take decent selfies.

The gadget has dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS (BeiDou, GALILEO, QZSS, GLONASS), a 3.5mm headphone connector, and a USB Type-C connection for communication. It has a fingerprint sensor on the side, a compass, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, and a gyroscope. Internal memory of the OPPO A55 5Gs is 128GB and can be upgraded up to 1TB.

The battery is the same – all three models have 5,000 mAh, but only the 5G variants have fast charging (the 4G one charges at 18W). A charger, a USB A to C cable, a protective case, and a few more essentials are included in the retail box.