According to the latest reports, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that the famous game Overwatch 2 will make its way to Steam on August 10. Moreover, on the same day its next season “Invasion” will begin. The point notable here is that the popular game Overwatch 2 has been available on PCs since its early access launch back on October 4, 2022. However, players had to download Blizzard’s proprietary launcher, Battle.net until now in order to play the game. The point worth mentioning here is that players will still need a Battle.net account however, they can now connect to Steam to play the game online.

Overwatch 2 Is Coming To Steam

Reports claim that Overwatch 2 will be fully incorporated into Valve’s popular launcher, with support for achievements, compatibility with Steam friends lists, and Steam game invites. Let me tell you that Overwatch 2 launch is also scheduled to happen alongside the start of Season 6: Invasion. The upcoming Overwatch season will introduce the first batch of PvE story missions to the game.

In a blog post on Blizzard’s website, the company stated:

“This is really just the start of a plan to bring more Blizzard games to Steam. The company will share more about other games coming to the platform when the time is right. There aren’t plans to completely dump Battle.net, as it remains a priority for us now and into the future.”

Overwatch 2 Steam page is already live for people who want to wish list or bookmark it ahead of release. It is available for free right now across Battle.net, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. The Steam platform will also be added to that lineup on August 10. No doubt, coming up with initiatives to bring Blizzard Entertainment games to more platforms makes a lot of sense ahead of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.

Also Read: Is Samsung Going To Slim Down Its Foldable Smartphones This Year? (phoneworld.com.pk)