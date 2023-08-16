The PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) has recently made an announcement to launch DIRBS (Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System) on September 1st, 2023 in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have introduced it in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, media awareness, including direct SMS, informing consumers about the status of their device,” a PTA spokesperson said.

The SCO (Special Communications Organization) offers communication services in underprivileged regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, it has been found that smuggled mobile phones were being used in GB and AJ&K with SCO Sims without paying mobile phone taxes. SCO and FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) joined hands to counter the use of unregistered and illegal imported mobile phones in GB and AJ&K by registering IMEIs of the mobile phones through DIRBS. However, there were some legal obstructions. SCO and FBR have now overcome all the legal bottlenecks to counter the use of illegal mobile phones.

In June 2018, the PTA and FBR started imposing and collecting taxes on unregistered mobile phones that entered the country through unlawful channels except for the GB and AJ&K Region. This resulted in the sale of unregistered phones in GB and AJ&K which has risen to unprecedented levels in previous years. It prompted concerns from the PMPMA (Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association).

The PMPMA has raised its reservations regarding this matter with former IT and Telecom Minister Syed Aminul Haq. The IT Ministry confronted the federal government in order to settle this disagreement, and the federal cabinet agreed to have the SCO merged into the DIRBS system.

Resultantly, PTA has recently announced that the unregistered mobile phones will have to go through the DIRBS Registration to avoid hindrances in mobile phone usage in GB and AJ&K.

By doing so, mobile phone users will be able to bring their devices in line with the regulatory framework established by the PTA. The introduction of these regulations is a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability in the telecommunications sector.

The widespread use of unregistered phones with SIMs issued by the SCO has become a common occurrence in GB and AJ&K. This was primarily due to the legal constraints faced by the FBR, which has hindered the launch of DIRBS in these regions. As a result, the issue of unregistered phones remains unresolved in these areas.

