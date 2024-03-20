Huawei has recently unveiled a groundbreaking Super App for Pakistan’s digital transformation. The app serves as a comprehensive digital ecosystem, integrating government services, service hotlines, healthcare, and education, and contributing to the development of smart cities across Pakistan.

During a meeting, Ethan Sun, CEO of Huawei Pakistan and Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, discussed the features and potential impact of the Super App. This meeting, held on Monday, highlighted Huawei’s commitment to advancing digitalization in Pakistan.

Huawei Unveils Super App for Pakistan’s Digital Transformation

The discussion between Huawei and the Ministry of IT touched upon various programs, initiatives, and the ICT infrastructure needed to support them. Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasized the Ministry’s vision of digitalizing Pakistan, with a focus on creating opportunities for youth and leveraging technology to enhance their skills and contribute to economic growth.

Ethan Sun expressed Huawei’s dedication to supporting Pakistan’s digital transformation. He states, “As a key stakeholder contributing to the digitalization of the economy and the country, Huawei is committed to creating a fully connected, intelligent world.”

Key officials present at the meeting included Jahanzeb Rahim, Member Telecom, Mr. Faisal Ratyal, DG Telecom, Dr. Babar Majid Bhatti, CEO of NITB, Ahmed Bilal Masud, Director Subsidiary Board, Shahzad Rasheed, CEO of Huawei Cloud, Yu Shaoning, Deputy CEO Public Affairs, and Saad Talha Saeed, Director Public Affairs Government Relations at Huawei.

Previously, the Chinese technology giant had disclosed a significant investment of almost $100 million in Pakistan to establish a regional headquarters in Islamabad. This investment encompassed the expansion of an existing technical support centre to bolster the sale of Huawei consumer devices. Moreover, Huawei’s operations in Pakistan generated employment opportunities and bolstered the local economy.

Furthermore, the company engaged in extensive collaboration with over 60 local universities in Pakistan to establish ICT academies. These academies played a pivotal role in training approximately 40,000 young students, equipping them with valuable digital skills and enriching the country’s talent pool.

With Huawei’s Super App and its commitment to advancing digitalization, Pakistan will witness significant advancements in connectivity, service delivery, and overall digital infrastructure, paving the way for a more connected and intelligent future.

See Also: Govt. Earmarks Rs 2b For Pakistan Startup Fund