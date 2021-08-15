Pakistan Smartphones Export Begins- First Consignment Has been Sent to UAE

On the precious day of independence, Pakistan has achieved a great milestone as the smartphones export begins. Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) Authorization holder Inovi Telecom has started exporting smartphones to other countries. The first consignment of 5500 units of 4G smartphones carrying the “Manufactured in Pakistan” tag has been exported to UAE.

The Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood took on Twitter to announce this achievement.

It’s a great day for Pakistan’s exports as Inovi Telecom has just exported the first consignment of 5,500 “Made in Pakistan” 4G mobile phones to the Middle East. We hope that this will be the beginning of an era of high value-added exports from Pakistan. — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) August 14, 2021

PTA congratulates the company for this landmark achievement. This is the result of concerted efforts for the development of a mobile device manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The successful implementation of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) and enabling government policies including the Mobile Manufacturing Policy have created a favourable environment for mobile device manufacturing in Pakistan.

As a part of this policy, Inovi Telecom Pvt. Ltd was issued mobile manufacturing authorization by PTA on 9th April 2021. Within 4 months, the company has managed to achieve exporting ‘Manufactured in Pakistan’ phones.

Just recently, the Engineering Device Board, a division of the Ministry of Industry and Production, approved the mobile device manufacturing policy last year, after which 21 companies received the green signal for mobile phone manufacturing from March to June.

According to the EDB list, these factories include Nokia, Oppo, Infinix, Swift Biz Solutions (Digit), Techno, iTel, WAV, Alpha, RealMe, Vigotel, D-Code, CallMe, Excel, Spice, TCL, and Alcatel.

