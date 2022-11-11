Pakistan to Roll Out 5G Technology By Mid 2023: Minister

Yesterday, Syed Aminul Haque, the federal minister for information technology and communication was called on as a chief guest at UBIT Career Fest 2022 hosted by the Department of Computer Science at the University of Karachi. The event was conducted in the UBIT Garden, and more than 30 software companies participated, conducting tests and interviews to shortlist applicants. During his address, he stated that smartphone production has begun in Pakistan and that 5G technology will be made available nationwide by July 2023. He added that our goal was to make technology accessible to people in every region of the nation.

The minister stated that, compared to exports in other sectors in Pakistan, the greatest rise in exports happened in the IT and telecommunications industry, with other exports increasing by only two to three percent, while IT and telecommunication exports climbed by 47.44 percent. He stated that IT firms and universities may work together to meet future demands.

In the 2019-20 fiscal year, $75 million was allotted for start-ups, while the following year, the sum jumped to $373 million. Syed Aminul Haq recognized that a considerable number of female students were enrolled in computer science programs at a variety of universities and expressed his appreciation for their participation. He stated that the advancement of society may be achieved through empowering women.

He assured the audience that there was no evidence of corruption at the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications and that anyone found to be corrupt would be removed from the Ministry. “When I assumed responsibility for the Ministry, our exports were worth US$1.4 billion; today, they’re at US$2.6 billion, and our goal is US$5 billion,” he stated.

Today is the era of information technology, he added, because technology is increasingly infiltrating every aspect of life, including architecture, defense systems, space sciences, health, and other fields. We must strive diligently to attain the 2050 targets, the minister continued.

Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood-Iraqi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Kansas, stated on this occasion that universities are often sites for the development of creative thought, innovation, and research. “There is no dearth of brains and creative thinking among our kids, but they must be supported and given the means to actualize their innovative ideas and inventions,” he continued.

Earlier, Dr. Nadeem Mahmood, Chairman of the Department of Computer Science, provided insights on the career fest and discussed its goals and objectives.

