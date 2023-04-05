Pakistani Users Can’t See Recently Launched ‘Podcasts’ Button to YouTube Channel Pages

In recent times, podcasts have gained immense popularity in all corners of the world, with different creators adding podcasts to their content. In this regard, YouTube has introduced a “Podcasts” button to channel pages. However, many users are still waiting for podcasts to become widely available on YouTube Music in the United States.
The main YouTube website and mobile applications now have a “Podcasts” button between “Live” and “Playlists” on channel sites. A credible source has claimed that Google told them that the feature is available worldwide. However, we checked here in Pakistan, and the podcasts button isn’t available on the web or app.
This new page displays playlists that YouTube Creators have tagged as podcasts. This is a huge improvement from searching by name for the special show or manually navigating the Playlists page, which still displays podcasts without any categorization.
On the other hand, YouTube Music will only display podcast-specific material. This feature is currently undergoing testing and is only available to a limited number of customers following its debut last Wednesday. People who are waiting for this feature can visit the new Podcasts page to choose which of their favorite shows will be available on YouTube Music and to urge Creators to upload episodes as videos.
Currently, the podcast experience within the main YouTube app remains video-centric. Google has invited Creators to provide a square cover image, which has yet to appear.
