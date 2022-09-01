Pakistani Users to Pay Insane PKR 132,000 tax on iPhone 13 & iPhone 14

Due to currency devaluation in Pakistan and rising prices of electronic products globally, phones in Pakistan are already more costly than in the rest of the world. Then there are the additional prices imposed by manufacturers due to the lack of domestic manufacturing facilities, import fees, and other factors. All of these reasons lead the phones to be more expensive than the value they provide by modern standards.

Pakistani Users to Pay Insane PKR 132,000 tax For Importing iPhone 13 & iPhone 14

You will be amazed to know that this is only one side of the coin. Apart from it, the taxes imposed by the government’s regulator PTA are also increasing rapidly with the passage of time. For example, in 2021, the tax imposed for importing iPhones was just PKR 36,000 on passports and PKR 42,000 on CNIC. About a month ago it was around PKR 85,000. Now, the new levy has been set in an unprecedented manner which is quite insane as you can see in the image below:

You can see that for iPhone 13 & the upcoming iPhone 14, you will have to pay a whopping PKR 108,000 tax on your passport and PKR 132,000 on CNIC. It is understandable that higher taxes are being imposed for thwarting imports to keep in check the depleting foreign reserves. However, a question arises that is part of our next discussion

Isn’t it an injustice for a user who just wants iPhone for personal use & not for commercial use?

A user who just visited a foreign country and purchased an iPhone – what this purchase has to do with foreign reserves? So, PTA should keep this in mind and make a separate tax base for such users and import levy on commercial importers.

