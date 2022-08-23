The digital census in Pakistan really needs to be completed before the next general election in 2023. The Federal government wants to complete this process in the country before the general election. For that reason, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to speed up the process of the digital census in the country.

Digital Census in Pakistan to Be Completed Before Next Election in 2023

PBS revealed that the pilot phase of the digital census was held in 417 census blocks of 83 Tehsils across four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

The minister said, “We are already on [a] thin line and any delay in the process would create constitutional crises as the conduct of the next general election of 2023 depended on the census of 2022.”

The chief statistician PBS briefed the minister that the digital pilot census has been completed successfully. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the National Telecom Corporation (NTC), and SUPARCO worked together with the PBS to make the pilot census successful. However, the process faced some limitations which need to be addressed as soon as possible.

He further briefed the minister that the pilot census was conducted after giving proper training to the staff. The digital pilot census was conducted on tablets. However, the minister said the PBS to speed up the process further so formal digital census could be started timely. The digital pilot census took place between 20th July to 3rd August 2022.

