Pakistan’s IT Sector Outperformed all other Sectors with18.85% Growth in Foreign Exchange Reserves

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jun 14, 2021
IT Sector Growth in Foreign Exchange Reserves

According to the annual Pakistan Economic Survey FY 2020-21, the overall investment in the Telecom sector exceeded $465 million during the first two-quarters of FY 2020-21. Among all other sectors, Pakistan’s IT sector progressed impressively by recording an 18.85% growth in foreign exchange reserves. The growth is higher than any other sector in the past 5 years.

Pakistan’s IT Sector Outperformed all other Sectors with18.85% Growth in Foreign Exchange Reserves

See Also: Pakistan’s Budget 2020-2021 Gears towards Development in the IT industry

Ministry of IT and Telecom has also tweeted the key highlights of the economic survey.

Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin unveiled the Pakistan Economic Survey FY 2020-21, which presents a comprehensive analysis of the performance of various sectors of the economy while highlighting the trend of macro-economic indicators, development policies, sectoral achievements of the economy, and reviewing the key drivers of the year’s growth.

 Just now, the government has unveiled the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, with the outlay kept at Rs8,478 billion and the tax target set at an ambitious Rs5,829 billion. Pakistan’s IT sector is going to be more profitable after this budget as lots of taxation has been reduced.

The income tax on the users of mobile phones is reduced from 12.5% to 10% for 2021-2022 and will be reduced further to 8% in 2022-2023. Similarly, telecom excise duty is lessened by 1% as it comes down from 17% to 16%.

Check Also: Govt Abolishes the Increase in the Tax rate of Mobile Phone Calls, SMS & internet in Budget 2021-22

Source: TechJuice


Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jun 14, 2021
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature. Contact: [email protected]
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×