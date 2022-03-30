Asad Qaiser, the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA Speaker), has stated that digitizing the workplace will boost the efficiency and productivity of Parliament’s working environment. The NA speaker further said that we are living in a paperless and digital atmosphere. He also stated that maintaining privacy in the digital age is difficult, emphasizing the importance of guaranteeing end-to-end encryption for this project.

He made these remarks today in Parliament House, as he launched the project “Re-imagining the National Assembly of Pakistan with Google Workspace’s Advanced Productivity and Collaboration Tools.”

Parliament’s Working Environment is Being Digitized to Bring More Productivity: NA Speaker

This is the region’s first Parliament to use Google Workspace to digitize work processes and improve efficiency and collaboration among its members. With Google Workspace’s easy-to-use, secure, and creative digital productivity and collaboration capabilities, Tech Valley, a local partner for Google Cloud in Pakistan, won the public tender.

“With the latest technology and tools being enabled in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the past few months, Google Workspace has been a fantastic addition that will assist members in being more productive,” Qaiser said regarding the team’s work.

Following the successful deployment of Google Workspace, a “Google Day” was marked in the National Assembly to commemorate this significant milestone in the digitization of the National Assembly’s back-end procedures, according to Google Tech Valley’s CEO. During the event, all attendees were given a live demonstration on how to best use these technologies to make their day-to-day operations more efficient. “Multiple national and international teams have ensured that the productivity tools utilized by the National Assembly of Pakistan are entirely safe and encrypted,” said Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley.

He also stated that Google Workspace is a cloud-native solution that is inventive, versatile, and secure, allowing people and companies to achieve more. Its set of technologies enables users to collaborate from any location and at any time. The solution comprises applications such as Email, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Sites, and more, as well as a unique email for Pakistan’s National Assembly.

Timothy Paolini, Google’s Head of APAC Region, who attended the event, remarked,

More than three billion people use Google Workspace to study, work, and remain connected to those who matter to them. We’re proud to be supporting the National Assembly of Pakistan and empowering its members with the innovative and enterprise-grade tools they need to connect, create, and collaborate flexibly and securely on any device – whether they’re returning to the office, working from home, or serving citizens on the frontlines – where there’s been a fundamental shift in where and how we work.

