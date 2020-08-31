Pay your PTCL Bill Through UPaisa Wallet & get 1,000 MBs Free in your Ufone SIM

PTCL has come up with an amazing offer for its customers. In order to promote online billing rather than staying in long bank queues to pay the bill, the company has come up with an exciting offer. Now PTCL users, who will choose to pay the bill from the comfort of home through UPaisa wallet will get 1,000 MBs absolutely free in their Ufone SIM.

How to pay the PTCL bill through UPaisa Wallet?

Paying bills through UPaisa is quite easy and user friendly. A user who wants opt for CharJi/EVO payment can dial *786*2*1*5# and for paying PTCL telephone bill payments, users need to dial *786*2*1*3#. This offer is only valid for Ufone subscribers only.

Advantages of Paying bill Online?

Paying bills online will not only save your time but will also provide ease as people will be able to pay bills from the comfort of their homes without worrying about going anywhere. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is under control but it doesn’t mean that it has gone away. Many people are still becoming a victim of this contagious disease. So it is high time that we should only go out of the home if necessary. When a company has provided a service from which we can pay bills while sitting at home at no extra cost than there is no reason for going out. Moreover, this great offer also lets users enjoy free internet.

Offer Validity:

The free internet offer is valid till unlimited time however the free minutes or data volume is valid for only 3 days.

