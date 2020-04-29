Pentagon Releases 3 Historic UFO Footages For the Record

The Pentagon has officially issued three footages taken by US Navy pilots showing mid-air encounters with what seem to be UFOs. The grainy black and white footage had leaked earlier, and the Navy had admitted they were Navy footages.

The Department of Defence told that it was “releasing the videos to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.” The aerial appearances witnessed in the videos remain distinguished as ‘unidentified.

Pentagon Releases 3 UFO Footages For the Record

One of the videos among them was shot in Nov 2004 and the remaining two in Jan 2015. In one video, the weaponry sensor operator seems to lose lock on a fast-moving oblong object which moments later abruptly accelerates away to the left and out of sight.

In another footage tracking an object over the clouds, one pilot assumes if it’s a UAV.

“There’s a whole fleet of them. Look on the ASA,” the other says.

“My gosh, they’re all going against the wind! The wind’s 120 knots out of the west!” he said. “Look at that thing,” the first says as the object starts rotating.

The attraction with the unexplained never fades away. And the Unidentified Flying Object phenomenon is possibly one of the most influential of these tales, linking ambiguity about worlds beyond our own to conspiracy theories related to government and particularly the US government.

check out? How to Send Fake GPS Live Location on Whatsapp for Android & iPhone?

From centuries people have searched the sky and attempted to explain strange lights and objects. But the latest UFO story was originated in 1947 when a farmer found debris at Roswell, New Mexico, originally described as a flying disc, but now believed to be part of a secretive balloon programme to observe the Soviet Union.