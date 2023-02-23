Peshawar Zalmi Releases “Zalmi Raalal” Official Anthem

Advertisement

Peshawar Zalmi, has released their most awaited anthem for PSL 8, “Zalmi Raalal“. Directed by the maestro Hassan Dawar himself, “Zalmi Raalal” is a star-studded, power-packed amalgamation of music, fashion, and sports, the three foremost passion points of Peshawar Zalmi. Produced by Naughty Boy, who has worked in the global music industry with the likes of Beyoncé, Wiz Khalifa, and Sam Smith, the music video features cricket’s biggest superstars Darren Sammy and Babar Azam, as well as Pakistan’s biggest celebrities Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Peshawar Zalmi’s official anthem for 2023, “Zalmi Raalal”, is an ode to passion, a story entailing the beauty and power of the KP region and its people. The anthem has crossed one million views on all online platforms since its release, and the number is increasing fast.

The star-studded and narrative-centric anthem features Zalmi ambassadors and players in a grand fashion. With the initial teasers featuring Hamza Ali Abbasi riding a horse and Mahira Khan making a grand stroll as the ambassadors of Zalmi, the hype around the anthem only amplified. The anthem also features the leading players of Peshawar Zalmi, including Babar Azam, Muhammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Qadir, Sufiyan Muqeem, and last but not least, Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach Darren Sammy, who is also an honorary Pakistani and loved by all Pakistanis. The beauty and diversity resting in Peshawar Zalmi’s anthem is also driven by the fact that it creates a musical harmony between Pashto, Urdu, and English and makes the entire anthem a global mix.

Each year, the globally anticipated team anthem hits millions of views with its release and becomes the most watched musical content of the season. However, more so, the beauty of TCL and Peshawar Zalmi’s anthems rests in the fact of how it is an avenue providing upcoming young talent with a platform to showcase their talent.

Majid Khan Niazi, TCL’s head of marketing, said, “At TCL, we’ve always been passionate about bringing hidden talents to the forefront, and the PSL cricket-mela provides us with the perfect stage to showcase our unwavering commitment to the nation. We’re proud to power the electrifying anthem, ‘Zalmi Raalal’ of the mighty Peshawar Zalmi, as well as their team, with our unwavering dedication to fostering new talent and making this PSL season a thrilling, unforgettable experience. So, join us in celebrating the spirit of cricket, as we gear up to make history and leave a lasting impact on the game.”

"We take immense pride in the content that we make, especially our much-awaited team anthems featuring the biggest names from the world of sports and fashion. We believe in promoting upcoming music artists in the country and by giving them an opportunity to work with an International Music Producer, Naughty Boy, Peshawar Zalmi showcases its commitment and promise of feeding the passion and creativity of our youth."

With Zalmi Raalal out, TCL and Peshawar Zalmi have yet again made the headlines and produced a musical rendition that reflects passion and creativity at its best. Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

