Photos of OnePlus 11R Confirms Overall Design

OnePlus is one of the great smartphone brands since it gives people the freedom to buy high-end devices at affordable prices. Especially in markets like Pakistan, where most people are not able to buy expensive devices, launching devices at less prices but equipping them with amazing features is the best thing one can ask for. The E-series is also one such device to provide people with amazing features. OnePlus 9R came with Snapdragon 870 and the OnePlus 10R with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX. Now OnePlus 11R is about to be launched. Through rumors and leaks, we have made an idea of how the device will look like. Now, Photos of OnePlus 11R are circulating online, giving us glimpses of how the OnePlus 11R in a security case. These leaks are released by blogger Yogesh Bar.

The above images show the old features such as the alert slider, IR blaster, and the triple-threat rear camera that we previously saw in other OnePlus flagships. Other than this, we can see the curved edges to the glass topping and 6.7″ 120Hz AMOLED display here. We can also see a single punch hole in the center.

Other than this there is a 50 MP main camera with Sony sensor and OIS along with IR blaster as revealed above. OnePuls 10R arrived in the first half of 2022 and lies between mid-range and premium categories however the upcoming OnePuls 11R will be priced higher so will lie in the premium flagship category. Also, it is anticipated that the pro name is suggested for OnPlus 2023 lineup.

Coming to the battery, 11R is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The company has not revealed when OnePlus 11R will arrive. Since the OnePlus 11 launch in China is expected on January 4, the international event will take place on February 7.

