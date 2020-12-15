Chairing the 7th meeting of Board of Approvals for Special Economic Zones in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan approved the online SEZ Management Information System. Now onwards, the approvals process will be digitalized and streamlined. The online system will act as a one-window for investors. The introduction of this new online system will also ensure transparency.

PM Approves Online SEZ Management Information System

Prime Minister Imran Khan noted during the meeting that without industrial development, we cannot achieve economic stability and for our economic growth, the industrial development is vital. Government is committed to providing the ease-of-doing-business to the investors in Pakistan. Moreover, the economic activities generated by SEZs will also increase employment opportunities. Both local skilled and unskilled labour will get the benefit.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mehmood Khan, Sindh and Balochistan chief secretaries, Board of Investment chairman, FBR chairman, planning commission’s deputy chairman, provincial Boards of Investment CEOs, FPCCI president and senior officials including BOI secretary. Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister and State Bank deputy governor participated in the meeting via online platforms.

During the meeting, Prime Minister- Imran Khan also directed the authorities to provide utility services including electricity and gas to the SEZs on the priority basis. In the session, the board said that there are 19 SEZs notified in the country.

The SEZ Board approved the award of the status of Sole Enterprise SEZs to Siddiqsons Tin Plate in Balochistan and Service Long March Tyre in Sind SEZs. The Board also gave the approval of SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale/ Lease of Plot Regulations 2020.

