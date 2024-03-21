Poco C61 Price & Specs Surface Hinting At An Imminent Launch

Poco’s next C-series phone dubbed Poco C61 has been in the pipeline of rumors for a while. The smartphone recently got approval from certification platforms including India’s BIS and the Bluetooth SIG. It also got listed in the database of the Google Play Console. Some rumors and listings claim that the upcoming Poco Phone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi A3, which recently debuted in India. In a recent development, the key specifications and Poco C61 price surfaced online along with its renders. It hints at an imminent launch. Let’s dig into what we know about the smartphone.

Poco C61 Price & Specs

The Poco C61 will come with a notched display on the front and a circular camera island on the rear. It will house two cameras and an LED flash. There will be a triple card slot (2 SIM + 1 microSD) on the left side of the handset. However, the power button and volume rocker will be on the right. The USB-C port is present at the bottom with a microphone. On the top, there will be a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco C61 will reportedly come with the Helio G36 SoC. It will boast two memory configurations – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128 GB. Moreover, the smartphone will sport a 6.71″ 90Hz HD+ LCD with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 500 nits brightness. If we talk about the camera setup, the smartphone will have three cameras – a 5MP selfie snapper on the front and an 8MP primary camera on the rear, joined by a 0.08MP auxiliary unit.

The whole package will be fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The smartphone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It sounds familiar. Isn’t it? It is because Poco C61 will be a rebranded Redmi A3 launched in India in February. There have been no words regarding Poco C61’s launch date. However, we do have some info about its price. The 4GB/64GB version will be priced at INR7,499 ($90/€82) in India while the 6GB/128GB model will cost INR8,499 ($100/€95). Poco C51 was launched in April last year, so you can expect Poco C61’s launch soon.