Poco M4 offers a package of attractive features in low budget

Poco is a famous brand that gives hope of enjoying the features of an expensive mobile at a low price. It offers great value to its smartphone customers for a very reasonable price. before the M series, the company had produced hit articles like Poco X3 Pro and Poco F4. The Poco M series, a Xiaomi-affiliated brand, is also quite attractive that offers a bundle of features for low-end customers. Poco M4 is another addition to it which offers a package of attractive features for people with a low budget.

Poco M4 features

If we talk about the external body, the rear design is eye-catching. The back is matte polycarbonate with a variety of different colors like blue, black, yellow. There is a black camera lid for each set that scrolls across right and left edges. the body is slim with a flat panel.

If we focus on the internal features, we will find a diverse set of qualities that outclass it and makes it different from the competitors. It has a 700 5G processor, 4GB to 6GB of RAM, a 5000mAh battery, 128GB of expandable storage. The smartphone is packed with 22.5W charger that supports 18W wired charging.

Poco M4 has a rear and front cameras with good enough pixel of 13MP+2MP rear pairing of main and depth and a 5MP selfie camera.

The smartphone has a 6.58-inch 90Hz LCD panel (FHD+, unspecified Gorilla Glass), 5G+5G dual-SIM support, a side fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, camera-based face unlock, MIUI 13 for Poco atop Android 12, and Wi-Fi 5.