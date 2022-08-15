Poco M4 offers a package of attractive features in low budget
Poco is a famous brand that gives hope of enjoying the features of an expensive mobile at a low price. It offers great value to its smartphone customers for a very reasonable price. before the M series, the company had produced hit articles like Poco X3 Pro and Poco F4. The Poco M series, a Xiaomi-affiliated brand, is also quite attractive that offers a bundle of features for low-end customers. Poco M4 is another addition to it which offers a package of attractive features for people with a low budget.
Poco M4 features
If we talk about the external body, the rear design is eye-catching. The back is matte polycarbonate with a variety of different colors like blue, black, yellow. There is a black camera lid for each set that scrolls across right and left edges. the body is slim with a flat panel.
If we focus on the internal features, we will find a diverse set of qualities that outclass it and makes it different from the competitors. It has a 700 5G processor, 4GB to 6GB of RAM, a 5000mAh battery, 128GB of expandable storage. The smartphone is packed with 22.5W charger that supports 18W wired charging.
Poco M4 has a rear and front cameras with good enough pixel of 13MP+2MP rear pairing of main and depth and a 5MP selfie camera.
The smartphone has a 6.58-inch 90Hz LCD panel (FHD+, unspecified Gorilla Glass), 5G+5G dual-SIM support, a side fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, camera-based face unlock, MIUI 13 for Poco atop Android 12, and Wi-Fi 5.
Poco has not yet told details about the availability and pricing but a random guess is Rs $138 -$201. if the price will exceed this bracket, the company will lose its trademark for being the reasonable smartphone with maximum features.
One bad thing is that Poco has sacrificed its battery capacity from 6000mAh to 5000mAh and seems the company has done this to get 5G SoC. the company needs to work on this aspect before the release.
