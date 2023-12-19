In January 2024, the Poco X6 Pro 5G could potentially be released all over the world. According to a report from XiaomiUI, the company may release the Poco X6 Pro 5G smartphone in the final week of January. However, Poco has not yet made an official announcement regarding the matter. Based on the fact that the phone appeared on Xiaomi’s internal test servers that were running HyperOS, it appears that a launch may be on the horizon.

There have been rumors that the X6 Pro is just a rebranded version of the Redmi K70E. If it comes out to be true, we may expect a stunning OLED display of 6.67 inches and a resolution of 1.5K, with a peak brightness of 1800 nits and a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be equipped with a Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Poco X6 Pro may have a triple-lens arrangement as the device’s main camera. A sensor with 64 MP and OIS will serve as the primary sensor, allowing for photographs that are both sharp and steady. Also joining it will be a macro camera with a resolution of 2 megapixels and an ultra-wide camera with 8 megapixels. A 16 MP selfie camera will be included to take selfies and make video calls.

In a similar vein, a battery with a capacity of 5500 mAh and support for 90W rapid charging will be responsible for keeping the lights on.

Although the global launch date of the Poco X6 Pro has not yet been announced, the timeline for January and the growing number of leaks indicate that it won’t be too much longer before we can get our hands on this phone.