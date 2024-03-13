Check out the leaked Specs of Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

The foldable smartphone market is growing at a rapid pace with different companies launching competitive devices in the market. In this regard, the tech giant Xiaomi is working on the next-gen Mi Mix Fold 4, which is the successor to last year’s Mix Fold 3. It is speculated that the Mix Fold 4 will also be launched in the summer. However, before the launch, the credible Weibo leakster Digital Chat Station revealed a list of the Mix Fold 4’s specs.

It’s not a whole list of specs, but it provides a good amount of detail regarding the upcoming Mix Fold 4. As per the leaks, the foldable phone will have a comparatively smaller crease on its folding screen as compared to its predecessor. Moreover, it will have support for two-way satellite communication, an IP rating for water resistance, a custom x-axis linear vibration motor, and a weight of around 220g to 240g. The hinge has been fortified, which makes the phone more durable.

If we talk about the features, the leaks suggest that the device will feature 16GB of RAM, 1TB of internal storage, a minimum 5,000 mAh battery, and support for 100W wired charging. Moreover, it will arrive with a 50 MP large aperture main rear camera along with a new periscope lens. There will be an ultrawide lens too, and probably another telephoto lens, as we witnessed in Mix Fold 3.

In terms of performance, the upcoming foldable phone is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.