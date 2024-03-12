The upcoming Xiaomi fitness tracker has been making waves online with the first glimpses of its features emerging. Initially, Xiaomi unveiled the Smart Band 8, priced at $43.99 on Amazon, almost eleven months ago, alongside the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and its first Pad 6 series tablets. However, it wasn’t until the end of September that Xiaomi globally released the Smart Band 8, coinciding with the launch of the Xiaomi 13T series. Now it’s time for the Xiaomi Smart Band 9.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Leak Revealed Two Model Variants

Recent reports suggest that Xiaomi’s next fitness tracker, the Smart Band 9, will first be available in China. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation of the name, leaks indicate that Xiaomi has submitted two model numbers, M2345B1 and M2346B1, to the Chinese radio regulation authority. These certifications are a necessary step before a device like a fitness tracker can be launched in China.

Based on past releases, these model numbers likely represent variations of the same Smart Band 9, possibly with different features. If we follow the pattern set by the Smart Band 8, we can expect the Smart Band 9 to debut in early spring with both NFC and non-NFC variants. However, details about other features and improvements over its predecessor remain scarce at this time.

Overall, Xiaomi’s Smart Band lineup continues to evolve, offering users an affordable yet feature-rich fitness tracking experience. With the imminent launch of the Smart Band 9, Xiaomi will further strengthen its position in the wearable tech market, providing consumers with innovative and value-for-money fitness tracking solutions.

We will get more details about it in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

