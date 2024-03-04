Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, and More

On Pokemon Day 2024, fans were treated to a sneak peek at a second entry in the Legends series, Pokémon Legends: Z-A. This upcoming game promises to be an ambitious new adventure in the world of Pokemon, sparking many questions and much excitement. While there are still more questions than answers, some careful investigation and digging have shed light on what’s in store for this title. While it may not be the next full-generation title, there’s plenty to be excited about, so let’s dive into everything we know about Pokémon Legends: Z-A: release date, gameplay and more.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will release in 2025 with no specific date yet. The game is expected to have a simultaneous worldwide release, which aligns with standard industry practices.

Platforms

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive. However, the announcement specified that it would be coming to “Nintendo Switch systems,” hinting at a possible release on both the current Switch and the next-generation Nintendo console. This, however, remains speculative.

Trailers

The reveal trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A is brief but filled with hints and secrets. One major revelation is that the game will return players to Lumiose City, first featured in Pokémon X and Y. Nintendo later clarified that the entire game would be within this city, though they did not disclose the exact storyline and player role. Fans speculate that the digital and futuristic style of the trailer suggests a future setting, in contrast to the past setting of Arceus, but this is merely conjecture at this point.

Gameplay

The decision to set the game entirely within a single city marks a departure from the open-world format of the previous Legends game. Players can expect the entire city to be accessible and greatly expanded in scope. However, the specific mechanics and gameplay changes to accommodate this shift are still unknown.

While details are scarce, it’s unlikely that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will deviate significantly from the gameplay established in Legends Arceus and Scarlet and Violet. Mega Evolutions, a popular feature from past games, will make a return in this instalment.

Preorder

With Pokémon Legends: Z-A still at least a year away, preorders have yet to open. Once the developers announce the release date and make preorders available, fans can expect to receive more information.