Powerful, Stylish and Innovative — vivo’s V23 Series Is Here to Provide Edge to Your Personal Style In 2022

In today’s time, a powerful device with powerful features captures all the attention. With every new smartphone launch, brands look for a way to improve their features and offerings to stand ahead of their competition. Keeping up with latest innovation, let’s look at the revolutionary smartphone launched by a leading technology brand, vivo, under its camera & innovation centric V Series. These smartphones are said to be trending and are here to take a centre stage in 2022. Let us see why:

Superior camera for awe-inspiring frames

While most phones are big rectangular slabs of glass and metal, one area that differentiates vivo smartphones today is its camera technology. Recently launched, V23 Series handsets capture stunning photos, videos, ultra-wide landscapes, selfies, and much more. V23 5G comes with an advanced camera setup to shoot hyper-clear portraits/subjects using 50MP AF Portrait Selfie with a customized JNV sensor along with Eye Autofocus. The smartphone has Dual-Tone Spotlight and AI Extreme Night Portrait on front can click clear shots in dark surroundings with utmost clarity. Talking about the triple rear camera module of V23 5G, it consists of 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera together with Super Night Mode to ensure sharp images at any point of time. Interestingly, the content creators need not worry about the image quality on social media posts.

V23e is another jaw-dropping model launched by vivo. The smartphone has a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera which is regarded as most powerful one in the market presently. V23e packs an ISOCELL 3.0 which dramatically improves light sensitivity regardless of the camera angle. On the rear, V23e also offers a triple camera setup of a 64 MP Night Camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera that provides life-like images with its Super Night Mode feature which effortlessly balances the light and shade. V23e also has Standard Stabilization that allows video creators, vloggers to shoot videos free from jerks, shakes and blur.

Ultimate Design for modern outlook

V23 5G is an epitome of luxury wrapped in 7.39mm ultra-slim body and one-piece Metal Flat Frame design. The outlook looks like a fine cut diamond with Fluorite AG Glass that sits seamlessly on back giving it a super fine and textured feel that is soft to touch. V23 5G has brought Color Changing Fluorite AG Design to market. in simple words, the smartphone changes the colour in sunlight from warm comforting hues to cool tones. It is a piece of art in hand for the design experts and art lovers to experience hues, shades and tones as per their moods in life.

Whereas V23e is even more sleek with 7.36mm Ultra Slim AG Design. With a superior design and sleek build V23e is a perfect fit for fashionistas to complement their stylish outfit and elegant look. The latest smartphone is blowing users mind with splendid feel and a need to grab the smartphone. V23e has redefined consumer expectations from the smartphone with its ever-stunning design and high-on-fashion style quotient.

Powerful performance for a strong impression

Performance provides new judgement metrics about smartphone’s capability. V23 5G stands tall on all parameters to deliver industry-leading performance using the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, allowing user to have premium experience, fast app installation, usage and switching speed using 90Hz refresh rate display. It offers immense storage space with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM, the 12GB RAM can be extended to give an experience of 16GB RAM, with the help of Extended RAM 2.0 or enhanced storage.

V23e also offers Extended RAM 2.0 feature and packs 8GB RAM and a 128GB and 256GB ROM. The 8GB RAM can be extended so the user can get an experience equivalent to 12GB RAM, with the help of Extended RAM 2.0. V23e is a powerful performer with 4050mAh Battery along with 44W FlashCharge making super easy for users to charge up in no time and make best use of it the whole day.

So which one of these is your favourite?