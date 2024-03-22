Pre-Order Oppo Reno 11 Series & Claim An Amazing Premium Gift Box

OPPO, the global head in smart devices, proudly launched its high-end series dubbed the OPPO Reno 11 Series 5G at an event yesterday. The much-anticipated series consists of three variants: the vanilla Reno 11, the feature-rich OPPO Reno 11 Pro, and the Reno 11F. Oppo brings amazing offers for all its fans anxiously waiting for this series. Let’s dig into them.

Prebooking Offer (20th-26th March 2024)

Pre-book Oppo Reno 11 or 11F and claim an amazing premium gift box. Time to get gifts is 3.27-4.09

Win The Lucky Draw (27th March- 5th April 2024)

You can purchase Oppo Reno 11/11F and participate in a lucky draw to win exclusive rewards. The rewards may include TVs, motorbikes, washing machines, and many other amazing offerings.

2 Years Warranty Offer (27th March -25th April 2024)

If you purchase Oppo Reno 11/11F between the mentioned timeline, you can relish the peace of mind with a 2-year warranty.

Visit the official Oppo website for more information and to pre-order the OPPO Reno11 F 5G.

Oppo Reno 11 Series Specs & Price

The vanilla Oppo Reno 11 5G has a striking 6.7-inch OLED display and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR 10+, delivering lifelike colors. The all-new handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Moreover, it is tipped to have exceptional performance.

At the top of the screen, there is a punch-hole cutout housing a 32MP selfie snapper. The handset’s rear camera setup boasts a 50MP alpha sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP telephoto shooter. Furthermore, a 5000mAh battery with rapid 67W SuperVOOC charging keeps its lights on. The smartphone is available in four colors: Green, Rock Grey, Pearl White, and Rock Grey. Reno 11 5G price is set to be Rs 129999/-.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 11F comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz FullHD+ flat OLED display with Panda Glass protection and HDR10+ support. The device boasts a Dimensity 7050 SoC and 8GB of RAM. Moreover, it comes with a rear triple camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens, catering to different photography needs. It has 256GB of onboard storage and expandable memory of up to 2TB via microSD card. In addition, the smartphone is available in Palm Green, Ocean Blue, and Coral Purple variants. Reno11 F is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery supported by 67W charging. It is available in a single 8+256GB configuration and costs Rs 79999/-.