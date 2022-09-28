President Alvi Encourages Youth to Capitalize on Google’s Career Certificate Program

Google has recently shared great news for the youth of Pakistan. The search engine giant has announced Google Career Certificates in Pakistan, including 15,000 scholarships. In this regard, the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi lauded the development and shared his views. Before moving forward, it is pertinent to mention here that Farhan Qureshi, who is Google’s Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka shared the message from the Pakistani President.

President Alvi Encourages Youth to Benefit From Google’s Career Certificate Program

While sharing his views on the development, the premier appreciated the digital training provided by Google and the Institute of Rural Management. He said that the youth would be able to enter several expanding digital sectors through this initiative. Moreover, he said that Information Technology has the potential to reduce unemployment.

Role of IT in Digital Revolution:

In addition, he said that it would enable the youth of Pakistan to enter growing sectors like the cyberspace world, cyber security world, communication tech, or blockchain. He added that the initiative would anchor Pakistan towards the digital technology that has revolutionized the world.

A Great Opportunity for Women:

With the aid of these courses, women might likewise play a crucial role in strengthening the economy of the country. Courses will enable young people to contribute their expertise internationally. In the end, the President encouraged young adults to enroll in Google classes to advance their careers.

