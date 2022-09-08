PS5 Update Rolled out With 1440p Resolution

Sony has announced a new software update for Playstation 5. The most awaited PS5 update which is launched globally has come up with plenty of features after passing plenty of beta tests. With this new update, the company has launched 1440p support, enhanced audio settings, game lists, and many more features that make the gaming experience better than before.

One can enjoy this new feature if he has a monitor or TV that is compatible with PS5 games. This means all you need to do is to adjust the screen settings giving better image quality. The 1440p video outputs need better graphics to create smooth edges in the images.

With this new update, users can generate 15 game lists from the games library by clicking on the collection tab. In each list, one can add up to 100 titles and can choose streaming, disc or digital games.

Gamers are surely going to enjoy this new update since the new update makes it easier to join games with friends. This can be done through the Request Shara screen feature that allows you t send a direct request to friends allowing them to play and watch games. All you need to do is to go to Voice chat, choose the friend’s name and send a request. On the other hand, if you are the one who has joined the game, you will get a notification on the screen from where you can join the notification.

“New PS5 system software features are rolling out globally today:

1440p HDMI video output

Gamelists

New PS5 UX enhancements a nd social features”

Apart from the above-mentioned features, some other improvements are also made which include the ability to compare stereo and 3D audio settings on one screen before selecting your preference.

