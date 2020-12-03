PSEB decides to waive off registration fee for IT enabled firms

The Board of Directors of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) on Thursday decided to waive fee for registration with the Board for Information Technology and IT enabled services companies, including call centers and IT startups, belong to underserved areas of the country.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired the 45th Board of Directors meeting of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) held here on Thursday.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Managing Director PSEB Osman Nasir were also present in the meeting.

The meeting unanimously decided to waive fee for registration with PSEB for IT & ITeS companies, including call centers and IT startups, belong to underserved areas of the country. The meeting also confirmed the minutes of 44th Board of Directors meeting of PSEB.

Managing Director PSEB Osman Nasir gave detailed briefing about the performance of PSEB during the first three months of the financial year 2020-21. IT and ITeS export remittances comprising computer, and call center services, surged to $379.251 million at a growth rate of 43.55 percent during the first quarter (July-Sep) of fiscal year 2020-2021 compared to $264.187 million during the same period of 2019-2020.

The meeting was informed that the Ministry of IT and Telecom is committed to increasing the IT exports, and making special efforts in this regard. The Federal Minister for IT appreciated the performance of PSEB and gave direction for taking more steps for increasing IT exports.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for IT chaired Annual General Meeting of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP). Matters related to revival of Telephone Industry of Pakistan (TIP) were discussed during the meeting.