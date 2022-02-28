Government has Spent Billions of Rupees to improve Digital Inclusion in Pakistan – Minister Haq at MWC 2022

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 has just begun today in Barcelona. It is a four days long event to showcase different innovative products. Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin ul Haque was also invited to the event as a speaker. In his speech at MWC 2022, the Ministry of IT and Telecom has revealed that the government has spent billions of Rupees to improve Digital Inclusion in Pakistan. Different telecom companies and ministers from different states are attending this conference. The subject of the session was “WHAT WILL IT TAKE TO GET EVERYONE CONNECTED?” The Ministry of IT and Telecom said that the digital inclusion of Pakistan is directly linked to the availability of telecom services in the country.

He further revealed that during the last three years, the government through USF has connected 25 million people living in over 12,000 mauzas across Pakistan, by contracting 65 projects worth approximately PKR 44 billion (250 Million US Dollars) in subsidy.

With the future plan set in motion, the Ministry of IT & Telecom through USF will be providing High-Speed Mobile Broadband access to approximately 2.7 million people in 4,109 unserved and underserved muazas in Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

In the enactment of the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision of “Digital Pakistan”, the Federal Minister has initiated developing projects proliferating the growth of the ICT sector and improving bilateral relations with countries around the globe to expedite the realization of potential opportunities in hand.

