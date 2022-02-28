Government has Spent Billions of Rupees to improve Digital Inclusion in Pakistan – Minister Haq at MWC 2022
He further revealed that during the last three years, the government through USF has connected 25 million people living in over 12,000 mauzas across Pakistan, by contracting 65 projects worth approximately PKR 44 billion (250 Million US Dollars) in subsidy.
With the future plan set in motion, the Ministry of IT & Telecom through USF will be providing High-Speed Mobile Broadband access to approximately 2.7 million people in 4,109 unserved and underserved muazas in Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
In the enactment of the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision of “Digital Pakistan”, the Federal Minister has initiated developing projects proliferating the growth of the ICT sector and improving bilateral relations with countries around the globe to expedite the realization of potential opportunities in hand.
