Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), (retired) Major General Hafiz Rahman, recently addressed the suspension of social media platform X in Pakistan during a television program. PTA chairman clarified that the Ministry of Interior has not issued any directives regarding the X blockage in Pakistan, emphasizing the need for accountability in such matters.

According to Chairman PTA Major General (Retired) Hafiz Rahman, directives for suspending social media platforms in the country always come from the Ministry of Interior as per the established rules. He mentioned that they currently have no written directives regarding the suspension of X.

PTA Chairman Offers No Clarity on X Blockage in Pakistan

Chairman PTA Major General (Retired) Hafiz Rahman stated that they will discuss the issue of X’s suspension with the Ministry of Interior to resolve any confusion surrounding the matter. He expressed his concern over the confusion, mentioning that he often asks his staff about the functionality of his internet connection, indicating the need for clarity.

Regarding the suspension of X on February 8, during the election day, Chairman PTA recalled a meeting held at the office of Aftab Durrani in the morning, attended by all security agencies. Concerns were raised about potential disruptions, leading to orders to shut down the internet, which was communicated through an official tweet.

Social media platform X has been inaccessible in Pakistan for the past month, with intermittent service restoration lasting only 10 to 15 minutes at a time. Pakistani users have resorted to using VPNs to bypass the restrictions and access the platform. However, the situation remains unresolved. PTA and the Ministry of Interior need to have further discussions to address the issue effectively.

