It’s been a month since the restrictions on X in Pakistan despite a Sindh High Court order to restore the microblogging site’s services. The limitations coincide with protests following the February 8 general election and accusations of vote rigging.

Authorities have not publicly explained the ongoing restrictions. The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to relevant authorities regarding the suspension of X in Pakistan due to the lack of enforcement of court orders.

On polling day, mobile internet services were shut down, and result announcements were delayed, leading to allegations of rigging. A senior election official admitted to vote manipulation, further fueling opposition claims of extensive tampering. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to continue protests and legal action, asserting a “stolen mandate.”

A Month of Silence: X Restrictions in Pakistan Persist Despite Court Decision

Amid rising unrest over election fraud allegations, authorities blocked access to X on February 17. Despite the Sindh High Court’s order to restore access and advice against future obstructions, the social media platform remains suspended in Pakistan. The PTA representative in court denied any block on X in Pakistan, leading to a contempt case for failure to implement court directives.

The Islamabad High Court served notices to the PTA and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the suspension. The lack of transparency from the government regarding the continued restrictions creates an environment of speculation.

NetBlocks reports that X remains “fully or intermittently restricted for most users… amidst a surge in internet censorship during elections marred by irregularities.” Many Pakistanis have resorted to VPNs to bypass restrictions, but VPN services are not widely accessible in the country.

International criticism of the restrictions continues, with calls for complete restoration of access. The U.S. State Department has condemned the shutdowns and urged the federal government to uphold freedom of expression. Concerns have been raised about the impact on the economy, especially on virtual businesses and digital commerce.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) warns that cutting off access to the internet and social media can harm the economy. Journalists, researchers, and businesses relying on X for marketing have been affected. Pakistan has faced similar bans in the past, but authorities have not provided a rationale for the current restrictions.

When social media access is disrupted, misinformation can spread. Balancing free speech with addressing misinformation is crucial, especially in post-election situations. Authorities should restore full access to X, as ordered by the courts.