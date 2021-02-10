PTA Conducts QoS Survey in South Waziristan

Pursuant to Prime Minister’s visit to South Waziristan, instructions for restoration of data services of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) in the district were issued on 20th January 2021. Subsequently, a joint QoS survey has been carried out by PTA along with CMOs, from 25th to 29th January 2021 in Wana, Azam Warsak, Kanni Kurram, Makin, Shakai, Srarogha, Tanaie and Tiarza areas of South Waziristan. According to the details, Jazz (2G & 3G) and Ufone (2G) services are currently available in these areas.

As per the survey results, data services of Jazz were found in compliance with minimum license threshold whereas few of the voice and SMS KPIs of both licensees were found below the license standards in some of the surveyed areas. CMOs have been directed to rectify the identified deficiencies within 15 days. Survey has also identified the requirement of expansion of telecom infrastructure in the area.

Accordingly, operators are being asked not only to upgrade their services (i.e. 2G sites to 3G and 3G sites to 4G) but to also consider addition of more sites so that better voice and data services can be extended to the subscribers in line with the directions of the PM of Pakistan. Improvement in internet services is expected in next 4 weeks. Furthermore, efforts are at hand to resume fixed line broadband services in the area. It is believed that provision of broadband services will facilitate local community especially students in fulfilling their internet needs.