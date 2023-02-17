PTA Conducts Successful Raids against Illegal Issuance of SIMs in Swat

Advertisement

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has continued its crackdown against the illegal issuance of SIM cards, with successful raids in multiple locations.

In Mingora Swat, a successful raid was conducted by PTA Zonal Office Peshawar in collaboration with FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar against a mobile company franchisee suspected of illegally issuing SIM cards. The suspects used the guise of BISP disbursements to take biometric information (finger/thumb impressions) of subscribers for SIMs issuance.

Similarly, in Lahore, PTA Zonal Office & FIA Cyber Crime Circle Gujranwala conducted raids against three franchisees of a mobile company suspected of illegally issuing SIM cards in Gujranwala, Pasroor, and Narowal.

During the raids, BVS devices issued by mobile company and a bank for BISP disbursements, and active SIM cards were confiscated. Five suspects were arrested. FIA is currently investigating the cases further. PTA had previously filed complaints with FIA based on suspicious issuance of SIMs at sale channels.

The raids in both locations demonstrate PTA’s resolve to stop the illegal issuance of SIMs and prevent the circumvention of the Multi-finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

