PTA & FIA Raid Illegal SIM Vendor in Sukkur

In recent months, we have witnessed that the PTA and FIA have remained active in apprehending illegal SIM vendors across the country. In this regard, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Sukkur, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against the franchisee of a mobile phone company in Sukkar.

The franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs. During the raid, 61 suspicious SIM cards were discovered within the SIM stock and upon random checking, 6 active SIM cards were found registered under female CNICs. Additionally, two individuals were apprehended on-site by the FIA team, against whom FIRs have been filed. The FIA is actively pursuing further investigation into the matter.

PTA had filed a complaint with FIA based on information related to the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel. This raid reveals the Authority’s dedication to eradicate the illegal issuance of SIMs.

By taking swift and decisive action against such illicit activities, the authorities show their commitment to maintaining the rule of law and guaranteeing the safety and security of citizens’ communication networks. Moreover, such kind of proactive measures serve as a deterrent to those engaged in illegal activities within the telecom sector, ultimately leading to a safer and more secure digital environment.