The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has put forward substantial revisions to the existing Data Class Value Added Services (CVAS) License framework. PTA aims to streamline the process of obtaining licenses for internet services and bolster the expansion of broadband connectivity nationwide. The proposed scheme introduces several key changes. The most notable is transitioning the licensed area or jurisdiction of Data CVAS from the broader categories of nationwide or province to a more localized level at the district level. Additionally, the proposed revisions reduce the duration of the license from the current 15 years to a period of 10 years.

The PTA has initiated a consultation process regarding the draft template of the Data CVAS License. It specifically focuses on the provision of Internet services. This step signifies the regulatory authority’s commitment to engaging stakeholders and gathering feedback before finalizing the proposed changes to the licensing framework. All stakeholders and the general public, are encouraged to submit their comments and viewpoints electronically to [email protected] before March 25, 2024, by 4:30 p.m. The consultation paper is available for review on the PTA’s website, ensuring transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process.

According to the PTA, the existing Class Licensing Regime, implemented after the De-Regulation Policy of 2003 and the Broadband Policy of 2004, consists of three primary categories: Data Class Value Added Services (CVAS) License, Voice CVAS License, and CVAS Registration. Over the past two decades, technological advancements and shifts in market dynamics have necessitated a revision of the Data Class Value Added Services (CVAS) License to ensure alignment with the evolving landscape of technology and communication.

The PTA has underscored the interest of cable TV operators, regulated by PEMRA, in offering Internet services utilizing their existing infrastructure. However, the current regulatory framework mandates them to acquire separate licenses from PTA, leading to reluctance due to associated obligations, notably the provision of voice services.