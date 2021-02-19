The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued the notification in which it reported that the alternate arrangements has been made for internet connectivity affected due to a fault in International Submarine Cable, which disrupted internet services in the country.

PTA said in a statement, “In the wake of a fault in one of the international cables landing in Pakistan, alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been made by relevant service providers through obtaining additional bandwidth.”

PTA Made Alternate Arrangements for Internet Connectivity

The telecommunication authority further said that the Trans World Associates (TWA) has earlier communicated service degradation on the international connectivity towards Europe on SMW5 cable system due to subsea fault near Abu Talat, Egypt. Work is underway to rectify the fault however it may take some time until the fault is removed completely.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is monitoring the situation and will continue to update on it.

On Thursday, the internet services were hampered due to fault in one of its six international undersea cables, said the telecom authority.

The PTA said the international submarine cable system near Abu Talat, Egypt, developed the glitch on Wednesday. The authority acknowledged lower internet speeds and frequent outages.