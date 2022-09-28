Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) revised the existing regulations for fixed broadband internet speeds enhancing the minimum download data throughput by 16 times. PTA has also made it mandatory that 80pc of the advertised internet speeds have to be available at all times to the users. The regulations termed “Fixed Broadband Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, 2022”, have replaced the existing “Broadband Quality of Service Regulations, 2014”.

PTA Revises Regulations for Fixed Broadband Internet Speeds

Basically, broadband is high-speed internet to homes and businesses using technologies such as T1, cable, DSL and FiOS. However, it does not include mobile data.

PTA updated the regulations by keeping in view existing and emerging fixed broadband technologies including xDSL (Digital Subscriber Line), cable broadband (DOCSIS 3.x), fixed wireless, Fibre to the Home (FTTH) and satellite broadband. The aim is to better estimate the services agreed upon by service providers and end users.

The new regulations include the directive that fixed broadband internet speeds for download data throughput should be at least 4Mbps (up from 256 kbps) and 2Mbps for upload.

PTA said that “80% of the advertised download speeds should be available at all times to end users. Moreover, PTA will not only conduct QoS surveys and test the quality of services being provided to consumers. However, it will also implement and execute the recurring National Broadband Measurement Program (NBM)”.

For this purpose, PTA will place pre-configured devices with a group of volunteers. The results will be available on dedicated servers placed in designated places as decided by the authority. In the end, PTA officers will check the results.

Under the regulations “Network Service Providers” will transport all internet services on an equal basis regardless of their types.

