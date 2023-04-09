PTVFLIX

PTVFLIX – PTV’s New Streaming Platform to watch Your Favourite Childhood Shows

If you are a 90’s kid, you will surely remember PTV’s famous kid show, “Ainak Wala Jin”. I am specifically mentioning this show because I loved watching that show when I was a kid. Now to relish your childhood memories, PTV has announced a new streaming platform to watch your favourite childhood shows or dramas. PTVFLIX is PTV’s first online streaming platform that will let you experience a blast from the past.

Now enjoy a seamless viewing experience on the go with PTVFLIX. It will deliver unlimited streaming of popular TV shows, drama, music, and documentaries along with the classic archive of yesteryears that defines an era of quality family entertainment presented by Pakistan Television. PTVFLIX provides live streaming of PTV Network Channels as well as a comprehensive rundown of the latest sports events and news stories.

From the iconic dramas of the 60s and 90s to nostalgic game shows, PTVFLIX has it all. All of PTV’s famous dramas are now just a click away. The app is available to download and experience unlimited streaming to your heart’s content.

Download on Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…
Watch on WebPage: https://ptvflix.org/

