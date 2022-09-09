PubG Mobile 2.2 Update is On the Way with New Map, Features & More

PUBG Mobile has been in the market for more than four years and has become one of the most popular games, played by millions of gamers everyday throughout the globe. The Chinese gaming business giant Tencent consistently brings new features, goods, and partnerships to PUBG Mobile. They regularly add fresh content to the game. The PUBG Mobile 2.2 Update will be released later this month, bringing with it new maps, features, and more. So, let’s examine the most anticipated forthcoming features and more. PUBG Mobile consistently provides us with fantastic content. And this time, players are in for a treat, as the 2.2 update will be the Halloween update. Here are all the features included in this update.

New Map Nusa

With the 2.2 patch, PUBG Mobile is planning to offer a new map. The new map is titled Nusa and measures barely 1 km x 1 km in size. This map will likely be optimal for close-range combat. This map depicts a Ferris wheel and numerous other attractions.

Here is a list of upcoming additions to the game:

Working Gas station

A new crossbow (can burn houses and explode vehicles)

New weapon — AC VAL — together with an in-built suppressor

Assist indicator

Knockout effect

Changes in Ferry Pier, Quarry, Pochinki, and Sosnovka Military Base in Erangel

Month 15 Royale Pass

New 1×1 map – Nusa

New characters – Riley and Sophia and their respective events

New titles – Superstar, Stalwart Guardian, and Novice Guardian

New Halloween mode along with Halloween theme

UI upgrade

New mode – Gear Front

Vehicle Storage

New powerful throwable

Mountain bike along with cycle stand

New player launcher

