PUBG Mobile announces new crossover with Dragon Ball Super

Krafton Inc. has announced a new crossover event for PUBG Mobile, bringing the universe of Dragon Ball Super to the mobile application. We’re not sure what the crossover will do yet; all we know is that it will tie into the most recent picture, which is presently in theatres. According to their own information, the crossover won’t even happen until 2023. Here’s all the corporation has said about this upcoming event.

This is not the first time PUBG Mobile has cooperated with an animated series; only last year, they collaborated with the popular Netflix series Arcane. This year, they also worked with Baby Shark, which both perplexed and amused game players.

PUBG MOBILE x DRAGON BALL

Coming soon in 2023 pic.twitter.com/FRNxYOo0ym — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 30, 2022

It doesn’t take a lot of efforts to believe that, similar to the Fortnite crossover we recently saw, we’ll be seeing characters from the anime placed into the battle royale title. But, given what Epic Games did with the property for their game, you have to wonder what they’re going to do in PUBG Mobile to make the inclusion of the anime original. Or, at the very least, entertainment that isn’t a carbon copy of what Fortnite did. We’ll have to wait until 2023 to find out.

Fortnite has collaborated with Dragon ball super, and as a result, individuals have claimed that PUBG Mobile cloned Fortnite. It doesn’t help that PUBG attempted to sue Fortnite four years back for allegedly copying it. Although some people appear to be genuinely pleased about the collaboration, the same cannot be said for the majority. We’ll just have to wait and see until further information is out.