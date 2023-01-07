Advertisement

Yesterday, PUBG Mobile 2.4 update went live in the game. The new update brings great content such as a new map, mode, vehicle, weapon improvement, and a brand-new ranked season in the game. PUBG Mobile Cycle 4 Season 10 will also go live on 17th January 2022. The players will get rewards based on the highest tier achieved in Cycle 4 Season 9.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 Update and Rewards of PUBG Mobile Cycle 4 Season 10

The key highlights of the latest updates,

New Legendary rewards: C4S10 Glasses, C4S10 Set, C4S10 Parachute, C4S10 – AUG, C4S10 Mask, and C4S10 Cover.

Added a Titles Archive that records the number of times a title has been obtained by a player, the highest progress, and the seasons in which these titles were obtained.

Added 4 new season titles (Phenom, Almighty, Medic, Summit) and improved how various pages are displayed.

Added the ranking points to display for the Conqueror tier. Every 100 points is a mini-tier, and players can accumulate stars.

Season badge records for S1-S19 have been updated.

On the other hand, the all-talent championship will start on 27th January and end on 6th March. Here is the list of the rewards,

New rewards in the Event Shop: Dazzling Dance Set (Legendary), Dazzling Dance Cover (Legendary), Mysterious Magician Set (Epic), Drifter – Vector (Epic).

New All-Talent Championship S11 Crate rewards: Dazzling Dance Set (Legendary), Dazzling Dance Cover (Legendary). Mysterious Magician Set (Epic), Drifter – Vector (Epic), Cuddly Croc – UMP45 (Epic), Glorious Sunset Parachute (Epic), Drifter – UZI (Epic)

First and second runner-up rewards: Will to Win Set (Legendary), Will to Win Cover (Legendary), Drifter – UZI (Epic), Extreme Racing Parachute (Epic), Peculiar Magician Set (Epic)

