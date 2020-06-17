Different steps have been taken towards ease of doing business to revive the economy. However, several steps are still needed to be taken to achieve the milestone. Keeping that in mind, the Chief Secretary Punjab, Jawwad Rafique Malik, recently authorised the initiation of a Building Plans Online Portal for 450+ metropolitan corporations and local bodies with a motive to fast track the issuance of building plans, land-use conversion plans, and completion certificates.

Punjab Govt Plans to Initiate Online Portal for Building Plans & Certifications

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will begin the development of the Building Plans Online Portal from the upcoming week.

Once executed, concerned authorities will have to approve building plans and provide building completion certificates to commercial, residential, semi-commercial, and industrial structures within the limit of 30 days.

Also, a land-use conversion plan will be approved in the time period of 45 days. In contrast, a development plan for private housing schemes will be approved in sixty days after submitting the application.

According to details, the head draftsman will be needed to approve a building plan just a day after the submission of the application, the patwari in 48 hours, assistant municipal planning officer in 48 hours as well, and a deputy municipal planning officer in 3 days.

The chief corporation officer will perform the inspection within five days time period and will send the report to the administrator for final approval. Finally, the administrator will have to issue the final approval of a building plan within six days.

However, high-rise buildings will still require NOCs from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA), and the Environment Protection Department (EPD). The applicants will be informed about the approval, rejection, or objections put on building plans through email and WhatsApp.

