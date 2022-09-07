Qualcomm Announces Mid-Range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 & Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Qualcomm has recently announced its two upcoming mid-range chipsets: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and entry-level Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. According to the latest reports, the 6 Gen 1 is built on a 4nm manufacturing process. On the other hand, the more affordable 4 Gen 1 stays on the 6nm manufacturing process. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1-powered devices are expected to debut in Q1 2023 while the SD 4 Gen 1 will make its way to the markets this quarter.

Advertisement

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 & Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Are Qualcomm’s Upcoming Mid-Range Chipsets

The bad part of the news is that Qualcomm didn’t share the full specs of the CPUs. However, we still managed to get our hands on the key specs of the chipsets. Let’s check them out.

According to the sources, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1’s main cores will go up to 2.2GHz. On the other hand, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1’s CPU will cap at 2.0GHz. The duo will offer eight cores, however, the architecture and powerful/efficient breakdown is not confirmed yet. Furthermore, there had been no words regarding the Adreno GPUs used either. Qualcomm claimed that the mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will promise a 35% increase in graphics performance as well as a 40% jump in computational performance, but didn’t say what it uses as a reference. On the other hand, the entry-level Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 will offer a 15% faster CPU and a 10% more powerful GPU.

According to the latest reports, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will feature the 12-bit Spectra Triple ISP supporting native HDR image capturing and 200MP cameras. HDR videos are tipped to be on the menu. Qualcomm will use some advanced AI capabilities and will make use of the 7th generation Qualcomm AI Engine helping out with the bokeh effect and general performance and energy optimization. The highly anticipated Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will brings Wi-Fi 6E connectivity as well as a 4th generation Snapdragon X62 5G modem.

The point worth mentioning here is that Qualcomm’s AI Engine is utilized on the SD 4 Gen 1. However, the new hardware can now support 120Hz FHD+ displays with Variable Rate Shading. In addition to that, the Spectra Triple ISP on the 4 Gen 1 will take care of noise by utilizing the Multi-frame Noise Reduction technology and will support 108MP cameras. 5G connectivity will be available via the Snapdragon X51 5G modem, however, there will be no Wi-Fi 6E support here.

The reports claim that the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 will debut on iQOO’s upcoming Z6 Lite smartphone and will be available globally before the end of this quarter. This is almost three weeks from now. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Till then stay tuned.

Also Read: Keanu Reeves Returns To Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion – (phoneworld.com.pk)