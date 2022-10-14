Qualcomm announces Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1

The most recent Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 Platform from chipmaker Qualcomm will power the future generation of mixed reality and virtual reality (MR and VR) devices.

With the new Gen x branding, Qualcomm claims that it is more than just an additional upgrade because it can produce up to 50% more “sustained power” than the Snapdragon XR2+ and up to 30% more thermal management.

These improvements could be credited to its new “configuration,” which could guide head-, hand-, and eye-tracking on an XR2+ Gen 1-powered headset. Aside from supporting Wi-Fi 6, voice-controlled user interfaces, and 8K 360° multimedia, these devices are also said to focus on the mixed reality (MR) area of extended reality as well as those of virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR).

Hugo Swart, vice-president and general manager of XR at Qualcomm Technologies, stated, “We worked closely with Meta on the platform needs to offer this new premium-tier Snapdragon XR2+ and we know it will help redefine immersive experiences for customers around the world.”

Qualcomm has stated that the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 will be found in headsets from other companies by the end of 2022, despite the fact that it claims to have worked closely with Meta on the platform specifications for the chip. Some of these VR, MR, and XR headsets are anticipated to be less expensive than the $1499 Quest Pro.