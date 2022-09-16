We already know that Qualcomm is having an event in November to launch its most-anticipated flagship system on a chip (SoC), Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. As the launch date is approaching, we are getting to know that there could be two variants of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Some latest reports have claimed that there will be an ultra-high frequency chip as well.

Qualcomm to Launch two Variants of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

According to the report by the tipster Digital Chat Station, Qualcomm could be preparing to launch two separate versions of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This variant would reportedly be an ultra-high frequency chip that raises clock speeds considerably high.

Undoubtedly, one of the chipsets would be the standard chipset. On the other hand, the ultra-high frequency chip would be able to run at 3.4 to 3.5GHz. For comparison, the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 runs at 3.19GHz.

Before getting too excited, Just keep in mind that this is a rumour. The chances of getting it true are negligible. Because it does not make sense for Qualcomm to launch two chipsets at the same time with a little bit of difference in clock speed. On the other hand, MediaTek is also working on its next powerful Dimensity chip. Mediatek to bring big improvements to CPU performance.

Similarly, different smartphone manufacturers have announced to bring their phones with upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor by the end of this year. Anyhow, there is still some time remaining in the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. We will get to know more about the chipset in the coming days. So stay tuned.

