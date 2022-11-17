Qualcomm has just announced the next generation of its top-of-the-line Application Processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This chip will be inside devices available to consumers by the end of this year. However now, the company has unveiled the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform designed to deliver augmented reality (AR) for smart glasses and other head-worn gear.

Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform for Smart Glasses

See Also: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is Now Official: Faster, More Efficient and Wi-Fi 7

The new chip is part of Qualcomm’s Extended Reality (XR) offerings. Qualcomm claims that the new chipset will deliver groundbreaking AR technology that will unlock a new generation of sleek, highly capable glasses. The main processor on the new chipset takes up less space on the printed circuit board. It also improves AR performance by 2.5 times. The chip also uses 50% less power.

The AR co-processor will handle important tasks such as eye-tracking. Its iris authentication not only verifies identity but also renders specific images only when the user is looking at a certain part of the display. This could save on power consumption.

The system also uses the FastConnect 7800 connectivity platform allowing it to utilize Wi-Fi 7. This will allow latency between AR glasses and the host device which is less than 2 milliseconds.

The Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 will be built on a 4nm process node. The company also unveils the names of the manufacturers interested in the platform “including Lenovo, LG, Nreal, OPPO, Pico, QONOQ, Rokid, Sharp, TCL, Vuzix and Xiaomi.

Check Also: Qualcomm Launches its New Sub-brand ‘Oryon’