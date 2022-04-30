Qualcomm has confirmed that its Apple Silicon rival chips, Nuvia Arm processors will be used in PCs by late 2023. In November 2021, Qualcomm predicted that it would take nine months for its newly-acquired Nuvia Arm processors to take on Apple’s M-series chips. This also means that the testing will be done in 2022 while the actual shipping will begin in 2023.

Qualcomm will use Apple Silicon rival chips PCs by late 2023

Qualcomm’s president and CEO Christian Amon has also confirmed that “development is on track, and we expect to have [the processors] in late 2023.” He further revealed that Qualcomm is using the Nuvia-designed processor because the company is “going after the performance tier.”

Back in 2021, Qualcomm bought Nuvia for $14 billion. It is worth mentioning here that Nuvia was founded by former Apple employees. However, it has led to a series of legal issues. Then Qualcomm purchased it.

Some previous reports have also said that Qualcomm will use Nuvia processors to put focus on Windows laptops to compete with Apple’s M1 chips in the MacBook Pro. However, Apple has already said that it will be making no more versions of the M1. It will launch the other versions M2 or M3 in 2023. Apple is looking for the chip suppliers for its M2 chipset. Samsung is one of the most preferable brands for this purpose. Samsung has also shown its interest in making the deal with Apple.

